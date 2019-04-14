Braves' Touki Toussaint: Likely to join rotation
Toussaint is expected to enter the Braves' rotation Friday in Cleveland, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.
The Braves' decision to demote struggling starter Sean Newcomb to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday clears an opening in the rotation for another arm, with Toussaint seemingly representing the top option. After Newcomb failed to escape the second inning in Saturday's game against the Mets, Toussaint grabbed the win in relief while striking out seven over six innings and surrendering an unearned run on four hits and two walks. Toussaint's poor control can occasionally lead to some crooked stat lines, but his plus curveball will give him plenty of strikeout upside even if there's more volatility with his ERA and WHIP.
