The Braves list Toussaint as their probable starter for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

After making his first three appearances with the Braves as a starter, Toussaint was moved to the bullpen last week. He made his first relief appearance Saturday against the Nationals, covering one inning and giving up three runs on two hits and four walks while striking out none. Despite the poor outing, the Braves appear set to give Toussaint another trial in the rotation on only three days' rest, which will likely result in his pitch count being limited Wednesday. With nearly as many walks (13) as strikeouts (15) so far during his time in the big leagues and a short outing likely on tap, Toussaint doesn't make for the most appealing lineup option in weekly formats.