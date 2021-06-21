Toussaint (shoulder) shifted his rehab assignment to Double-A Mississippi on Sunday, covering 3.2 innings while giving up two runs on one hit and two walks and striking out four.

The right-hander, who turned 25 years old Sunday, was making his second rehab appearance after having previously tossed three innings for High-A Rome on Tuesday. Toussaint built his pitch count up to 53 on Sunday, but Atlanta will likely want to see him reach the 75-to-100 range before he's viewed as a viable option for the big-league rotation. Atlanta may not have a spot on the active roster available for Toussaint once he's deemed ready to return from the 60-day injured list, so he could end up filling a starting role at Triple-A Gwinnett.