Toussaint will start Saturday against the Mets, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.
The Braves had a rotation spot open after designating Mike Foltynewicz for assignment following his poor season debut Monday. Whether Toussaint remains in the rotation for good or simply gets the first crack at the job is not yet clear. The 24-year-old was considered a fairly interesting prospect, combining promising stuff with shaky control, but he's yet to put things together through 73.1 big-league innings, the majority of which have come out of the bullpen. His 24.7 percent strikeout rate has thus far been more than cancelled out by his 14.3 walk rate, leading to a 5.52 ERA.
More News
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Roughed up in relief•
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Cleared to return•
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Lands on injured list•
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Tests positive for COVID-19•
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Could be part of expanded roster•
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Heading to Triple-A•