Toussaint is scheduled to start Sunday against the Phillies, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Toussaint was originally lined up to start Saturday, but Robbie Erlin will get the ball instead as the Braves give the right-hander -- who has allowed nine earned runs over his last seven innings -- an extra day of rest.
