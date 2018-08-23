The Braves don't list Toussaint as a probable starter during their four-game series with the Marlins that begins Thursday.

Shortly after Toussaint was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett last week, Mark Bowman of MLB.com relayed that the right-hander would likely be recalled to rejoin the Atlanta rotation Thursday or Friday. It appears that plan may no longer be in the works, though Toussaint should be the top choice for starts if the big club opts to add another pitcher to the rotation over the final month of the season. Toussaint dazzled in his MLB debut Aug. 13 against Miami, tossing six innings of one-run ball.