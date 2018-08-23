Braves' Touki Toussaint: Not in line for weekend start
The Braves don't list Toussaint as a probable starter during their four-game series with the Marlins that begins Thursday.
Shortly after Toussaint was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett last week, Mark Bowman of MLB.com relayed that the right-hander would likely be recalled to rejoin the Atlanta rotation Thursday or Friday. It appears that plan may no longer be in the works, though Toussaint should be the top choice for starts if the big club opts to add another pitcher to the rotation over the final month of the season. Toussaint dazzled in his MLB debut Aug. 13 against Miami, tossing six innings of one-run ball.
More News
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: To return to majors shortly•
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Heads back to Triple-A•
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Impresses in debut start•
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Contract selected for MLB debut•
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Could make MLB debut Monday•
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Goes eight innings at Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Latest top-200 rankings
Want to see what Scott White expects for the rest of the season? Here's his top-200 for H2H...
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...