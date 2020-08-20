Toussaint won't start during the upcoming weekend series against the Phillies.
It was reported earlier in the day that the 24-year-old would be taking the mound for Sunday's series finale, but Josh Tomlin will be starting instead. The Braves have two scheduled off days next week, so it's possible Toussaint is shifted to the bullpen until Atlanta requires the full complements of its starting rotation.
