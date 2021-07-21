Toussaint (1-0) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up one run on three hits and two walks over 6.2 innings in a 2-1 victory over the Padres. He struck out five.

Matched up against San Diego ace Yu Darvish, Toussaint rose to the occasion and tossed 48 of 79 pitches for strikes in his first big-league appearance of the year. The 25-year-old has flashed impressive upside in the past but has never been able to find consistent success, making him a risky fantasy option this weekend in Philadelphia despite this performance.