Toussaint (2-0) picked up the win Friday against the Marlins, allowing one run on four hits and three walks across four innings. He struck out six.

Toussaint was called upon after Kevin Gausman was ejected from Friday's game in the second inning for throwing behind Jose Urena. The young right-hander cruised over the next 3.1 frames before running into trouble in what was the start of the sixth inning, loading up the bases before giving way to Jerry Blevins with two outs. Blevins walked in a run, accounting for the only run charged to Toussaint on the evening. The 22-year-old is now 2-0 with a 6.35 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 11.9 K/9 through 11.1 innings (three appearances, one start) with the Braves this season. Seeing as Toussaint won't be available for a few days following his appearance out of the bullpen Friday, the Braves may opt to send him back to the minors in exchange for a fresh arm.