Toussaint was placed on the 60-day injured list with a right shoulder strain Saturday.

Toussaint had made four Grapefruit League appearances and posted a 2.00 ERA and 0.78 WHIP in nine innings during that time. However, he's apparently dealing with a shoulder injury and will be forced to miss extended time to begin the regular season. It's not yet clear when Toussaint will be able to make his 2021 debut.