Toussaint was placed on the bereavement list Wednesday.
Toussaint has recently shifted to a bullpen role, and he'll now miss between three and seven games following his placement on the bereavement list due to the recent passing of his father. The team will likely have another bullpen game against the Padres on Sunday, when the fifth spot in Atlanta's rotation comes up again.
