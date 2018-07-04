Toussaint was promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

Toussaint had a good start to the season, posting a 2.93 ERA in 16 starts for Double-A Mississippi. While his 9.9 percent walk rate was slightly high, his 29.3 percent strikeout rate was the highest he's posted at any stop thus far in his professional career. He'll need to continue his strong performances at the Triple-A level in order to stand out from a highly-touted crop of young Braves pitchers and push for a rotation spot next season.

