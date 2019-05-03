Braves' Touki Toussaint: Recalled by Braves
Toussaint was called up by the Braves on Friday.
Toussaint made one start and one relief appearance in his first stint with the Braves this season, posting a 9:3 K:BB over 7.1 innings but allowing eight runs (seven earned). He appears to be up in a relief role for now, as Shane Carle was optioned in a corresponding move Thursday.
