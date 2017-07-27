Braves' Touki Toussaint: Receives promotion to Double-A
Toussaint was called up to Double-A Mississippi on Thursday, Keith Law of ESPN reports.
Toussaint has been with High-A Florida since the beginning of this season, accumulating a 5.04 ERA and 1.36 WHIP over the course of 19 starts. During 105.1 innings the right-hander struck out 123 batters, but was plagued by a rough .349 BABIP, which resulted in a 3-9 record and a rocky ERA by his standards. The key for Toussaint has come with an improved sense of command, walking just 3.6 hitters per nine innings as opposed to the 4.8 BB/9 he posted last season with Low-A Rome. He will still have to continue to work on diminishing his walk rate with Mississippi, but his propensity to amass strikeouts gives the 21-year-old upside moving forward.
