Toussaint gave up six runs on five hits and a walk over 2.2 innings of relief during Monday's 14-5 loss to the Rays. He struck out six.

While the right-hander did show flashes of dominance and fired 42 of his 67 pitches for strikes, Toussaint was far too hittable when he was over the plate, serving up a homer to Hunter Relfroe along with a pair of doubles to Brandon Lowe. Atlanta has a sudden opening in its rotation after Mike Foltynewicz was abruptly designated for assignment, but Toussaint's performance in relief of Folty on Monday doesn't suggest he's ready to fill it.