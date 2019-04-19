Braves' Touki Toussaint: Scheduled start postponed
Toussaint won't start Friday against Cleveland as the game has been postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday. The Braves haven't yet announced their plans for their rotation going forward, but it's likely that Toussaint will start one of Saturday's games.
More News
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Set to start Friday•
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Joins starting rotation•
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Likely to join rotation•
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Gets win with sharp relief outing•
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Back in big leagues•
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Optioned to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Dropometer; Week 5
The whole Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on all the issues on Friday's show, plus...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
16 ways Scott White is already wrong
Scott White says a lot of things during draft prep season, and most of them he's not revising...
-
Waivers: McMahon back, Urias done
Ryan McMahon reminded everyone why he shouldn't have been on the waiver wire in the first place...
-
Trade chart, Fantasy Baseball rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Changes: Five you need to know
Looking for early-season breakouts you can trust? Aaron Sauceda dives into changes five pitchers...