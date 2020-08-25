Toussaint was optioned to Atlanta's alternate training site Tuesday.
Ian Anderson's contract was purchased in a corresponding move. Inconsistency has plagued Toussaint at the big-league level, as he had a splendid nine-strikeout outing against the Blue Jays earlier this year, but followed that up by walking nine batters over his next 8.1 innings (three appearances). He could rejoin the big-league club when it needs a fresh bullpen arm later this summer.
