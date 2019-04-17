Braves' Touki Toussaint: Set to start Friday
Toussaint is scheduled to start Friday against the Indians, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Mike Soroka is expected to get the ball for Thursday's series finale against the Diamondbacks, leaving Toussaint to make his first start of the season Friday. The young righty allowed one unearned run while striking out seven batters across six innings of relief in his 2019 big-league debut last week.
