Toussaint will start Monday's game against the Orioles, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Toussaint has been working at the alternate training site for nearly three weeks, but he'll return to the active roster for the series opener in Baltimore on Monday. Toussaint's start will allow Cole Hamels (triceps) and Max Fried (back) to get a few extra days of rest before potentially returning to the mound. Toussaint has been quite inconsistent this season and carries a 7.89 ERA and 1.52 WHIP over 21.2 innings during six appearances (four starts).
