Braves' Touki Toussaint: Slated to start spring opener
Toussaint will start the Braves' first spring training game against the Mets on Saturday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Toussaint moved from Double-A all the way to the majors last season, finishing his first cup of coffee with a 4.03 ERA and a 32:21 K:BB in 29 innings pitched for Atlanta. The 22-year-old needs to display better control against big-league hitters than he did last season if he wants to stay up in Atlanta. If he can demonstrate some improvement on that front this spring, he has a good chance to break camp in the major-league starting rotation. Mike Soroka seems to be Toussaint's biggest competitor for the final rotation spot.
