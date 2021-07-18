Toussaint is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Padres, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Toussaint will get a trial as Atlanta's new No. 5 starter after Ian Anderson (shoulder) was shut down following his final outing before the All-Star break. Over various stints in the big leagues over the past three seasons, Toussaint has made bats miss (24.3 percent strikeout rate), but a 5.97 ERA in 95 career innings has muted most of his fantasy impact. Toussaint has been on the 60-day injured list for most of the season while recovering from a shoulder strain suffered in spring training, but he's fully built up for starting duty after recently wrapping up an extended rehab assignment. Over his final two outings at Triple-A earlier this month, Toussaint tossed six innings in both starts and struck out 18 between those games.