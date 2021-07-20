Toussaint remains on track to start Tuesday's game against the Padres, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
After Monday's series opener was postponed due to inclement weather, Toussaint looked to be at risk of losing out on a two-start week if Atlanta had elected to move him back in the pitching schedule from Tuesday to Wednesday. Rather than pushing Toussaint back to start Wednesday's doubleheader along with Charlie Morton, Atlanta will turn to Kyle Muller -- who had been scheduled to start Monday -- to take the hill for Game 1 of the twin bill. After Tuesday's outing, Toussaint will tentatively line up for his second turn of the week Sunday in Philadelphia.
