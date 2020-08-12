Toussaint (0-1) was charged with the loss Tuesday against the Yankees after allowing six runs (five earned) on four hits with three strikeouts and one walk over four innings.
The 24-year-old surrendered a three-run homer to Luke Voit in the opening frame, and he gave up another three spot during the third inning to doom his start. Toussaint will carry a 7.27 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 23:5 K:BB into his next outing, which lines up for Sunday in Miami.
