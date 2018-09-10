Toussaint allowed two earned runs on two hits and five walks while striking out five across 5.2 innings Sunday against the Diamondbacks. He did not factor into the decision.

Toussaint effectively prevented runs by holding the Diamondbacks without an extra-base hit, but struggled with his control throughout the start. He allowed at least one walk in five of the six innings he pitched and managed to get only 56 of his 105 pitches across the plate for a strike. On the other hand, he's already exhibited the ability to pitch effectively in the major leagues by posting a 3.31 ERA and 15 strikeouts across 16.1 innings.