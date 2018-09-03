Toussaint (1-1) was saddled with the loss Monday against the Red Sox. He lasted just 4.2 innings and gave up three runs on four hits and a pair of walks while striking out six.

Toussaint faced a much stronger offense than he did in his first career start when he breezed through six innings against the Marlins. He got off to a great start again this time, hold Boston hitless and scoreless through four frames, but the wheels came off with one out in the fifth. He allowed three straight doubles, scoring a pair, and was pulled with two outs after Mookie Betts drove in a third with an RBI single. Despite the poor inning, there were still plenty of encouraging signs for the 22-year-old, as he struck out 31.6 percent of batters he faced. It's unclear whether the Braves are fully committed to a six-man rotation or if Toussaint will head back to the bullpen for stretch run.