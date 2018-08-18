Toussaint is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to start either Thursday or Friday against Miami, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Toussaint was sent back to the minors Tuesday after making his big-league debut Monday against the Marlins. He's slated to toe the rubber Saturday at Triple-A, which would put him in line to make a start sometime next week against Miami.

