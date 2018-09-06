Toussaint will take the mound for Sunday's series finale against the Diamondbacks, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Toussaint will remain in the rotation as manager Brian Snitker sticks with a six-man staff for the time being. The right-hander was dealt the loss during his last outing Monday against Boston, allowing three earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six across 4.2 innings.