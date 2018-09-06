Braves' Touki Toussaint: To start vs. Arizona on Sunday
Toussaint will take the mound for Sunday's series finale against the Diamondbacks, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Toussaint will remain in the rotation as manager Brian Snitker sticks with a six-man staff for the time being. The right-hander was dealt the loss during his last outing Monday against Boston, allowing three earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six across 4.2 innings.
More News
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Takes loss in second career start•
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Will start Monday vs. Red Sox•
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Up for stretch run•
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Dominating at Triple-A•
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Not in line for weekend start•
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: To return to majors shortly•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...