Toussaint allowed two runs on three hits and five walks across five innings Tuesday in a no-decision against the Mets. He struck out six.

Toussaint threw just 52 percent of his pitches for strikes as he tied his season high in walks. He only allowed three hits, but all three came in quick succession in the third inning, accounting for the Mets' first two runs. Unfortunately that was enough to keep him from his third win, though he's now gone at least five innings while allowing two earned runs in three of his last four starts. Toussaint could make his final start of the regular season Sunday against the Phillies, but it's also possible that his next appearance comes in the playoffs.