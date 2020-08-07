Toussaint took a no-decision during Thursday's win over the Blue Jays, striking out nine while surrendering three runs on four hits across 6.2 innings.

Making his second start of the season, Tourssaint reached career highs in both innings pitched (6.2) and strikeouts (nine). The 24-year-old gave up a solo home run to Bo Bichette in the fourth frame and did not issue any walks. Despite a shaky first appearance in relief this season during which he was roughed up for six runs over 2.2 innings, Toussaint has been solid in both starts so far. Next up, he'll head to New York for a tough matchup against the Yankees.