Braves' Touki Toussaint: Will start Monday vs. Red Sox
Toussaint will start Monday's game against the Red Sox, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports.
When Toussaint was summoned from Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday, it was largely assumed that he would report to the bullpen and provide the Braves with a high-upside relief arm for its potential run to the postseason. That could ultimately be the plan for Toussaint, but he'll first make his second MLB start as the Braves appear set to at least temporarily deploy a six-man rotation. Toussaint impressed in his first outing with the Braves on Aug. 13 -- he tossed six innings of one-run ball in a win over the Marlins -- but he'll face a much stiffer test Monday when he faces the majors' top offense in terms of wRC+ (112).
