Toussaint came on in relief in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Phillies, giving up a run on two hits and two walks while striking out one over 1.1 innings.
Though the Braves headed into the weekend with just three healthy rotation members -- including two in Josh Tomlin and Robbie Erlin who were recently promoted from the bullpen -- manager Brian Snitker decided he had seen enough from Toussaint as a starter. Over his four starts, Toussaint gave up 13 runs (12 earned) on 13 hits and 10 walks over 17.2 innings, prompting the Braves to move him back to a relief role. The Braves will have to settle on a new replacement in the rotation for Toussaint on Tuesday against the Yankees, with Mark Bowman of MLB.com speculating that 22-year-old prospect Ian Anderson could get the chance to make his MLB debut.
More News
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Not starting this weekend•
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Next start coming Sunday•
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Early exit Monday•
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Struggles versus Yanks•
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Whiffs nine in no-decision•
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Blanks Mets in short outing•