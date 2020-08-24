Toussaint came on in relief in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Phillies, giving up a run on two hits and two walks while striking out one over 1.1 innings.

Though the Braves headed into the weekend with just three healthy rotation members -- including two in Josh Tomlin and Robbie Erlin who were recently promoted from the bullpen -- manager Brian Snitker decided he had seen enough from Toussaint as a starter. Over his four starts, Toussaint gave up 13 runs (12 earned) on 13 hits and 10 walks over 17.2 innings, prompting the Braves to move him back to a relief role. The Braves will have to settle on a new replacement in the rotation for Toussaint on Tuesday against the Yankees, with Mark Bowman of MLB.com speculating that 22-year-old prospect Ian Anderson could get the chance to make his MLB debut.