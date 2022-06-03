D'Arnaud went 3-for-5 with two home runs, three total runs and six total RBI in Thursday's 13-6 rout of the Rockies.

The game featured 19 runs between the two squads, and d'Arnaud knocked in six of those with a two-run shot in the third inning and a grand slam in the fifth. The six RBI were a career high for the backstop, and this was the fourth multi-homer game of his career, per Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta. D'Arnaud is up to six long balls and 23 RBI on the campaign while slashing .262/.293/.454 across 147 plate appearances.