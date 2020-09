D'Arnaud went 2-for-7 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored Wednesday as the Braves thrashed the Marlins 29-9.

D'Arnaud got involved in the 11-run second inning rally with a three-run homer that just cleared the wall left. The veteran backstop is hitting .312/.361/.550 this season with seven home runs and 25 RBI and has clearly separated himself as the team's No. 1 catching option after operating in more of a timeshare to begin the season.