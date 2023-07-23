D'Arnaud went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Sunday's 4-2 win over Milwaukee.

D'Arnaud's second-inning blast was his first hit since the All-Star break -- he'd gone 0-for-9 across his last three contests. The catcher logged multiple extra base-hits for the second time this season. He's slashing a solid .264/.333/.493 with nine homers, 24 RBI, 20 runs scored and six doubles through 159 plate appearances. While he's limited to a backup role behind Sean Murphy, d'Arnaud's numbers are enough to help in NL-only and two-catcher fantasy formats.