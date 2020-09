D'Arnaud went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, two walks and a run scored Friday as he contributed to the Braves 15-2 win over the Mets.

D'Arnaud ignited a six-run fourth inning with a two-run shot to left to extend the Braves' lead to 8-0. The 31-year-old is having the best season of his eight-year career as he hitting .336/.397/.550 with eight home runs, 30 RBI and 17 runs scored across 156 plate appearances.