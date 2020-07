D'Arnaud (illness) was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Friday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The 31-year-old actually tested negative for COVID-19 but is showing similar symptoms, so he didn't travel with the team for Opening Day. D'Arnaud can rejoin the team once clear of the symptoms since there's no minimum stay for the specialized IL. Tyler Flowers is sidelined by similar circumstances, leaving Alex Jackson and William Contreras to handle catching duties for the Braves.