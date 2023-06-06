D'Arnaud is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Mets.
Sean Murphy will catch and Marcell Ozuna is serving as Atlanta's designated hitter. D'Arnaud got off to an encouraging start this season, but he has slashed just .231/.286/.333 in 42 plate appearances since returning from the concussion IL nearly a month ago. He's drawn only 10 starts in that timeframe.
