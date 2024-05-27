D'Arnaud is absent from the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals.

Sean Murphy is making his long-awaited return from the injured list Monday, so d'Arnaud will begin this one on the bench. It's likely that Murphy won't shoulder too big of a workload initially, so expect d'Arnaud to continue seeing plenty of reps. The 35-year-old should retain value in two-catcher leagues even with his playing time expected to dip.