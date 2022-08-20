site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Out of lineup Saturday
D'Arnaud isn't in the lineup Saturday against Houston.
D'Arnaud will get another day off Saturday after also sitting out Wednesday against the Mets. William Contreras will take his place behind the dish.
