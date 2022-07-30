site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Out of Saturday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
D'Arnaud is not in Saturday's lineup against the Diamondbacks.
D'Arnaud is hitting .196 with zero home runs in 16 games this month. William Contreras gets the start behind the dish, hitting seventh.
