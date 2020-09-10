site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Out of Thursday's lineup
D'Arnaud is not in Thursday's lineup against the Nationals.
He is hitting .297/.381/.541 with three home runs over his last 10 games. Tyler Flowers will start behind the dish and bat ninth.
