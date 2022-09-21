site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: braves-travis-darnaud-out-of-wednesdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Out of Wednesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
D'Arnaud is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Nationals.
D'Arnaud is hitting .343 with two home runs, seven runs and four RBI over his last 10 games. William Contreras will start behind the dish, hitting fifth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read