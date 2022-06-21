D'Arnaud went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Monday in a 2-1 win against San Francisco.
D'Arnaud got the Braves on the board with his second-inning solo shot off Logan Webb. The long ball was his second in as many games and fourth across his past five contests. Over the productive stretch, d'Arnaud is slashing .286/.318/.857 with four homers, eight RBI and six runs.
