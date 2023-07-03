d'Arnaud went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Marlins.

After going 0-for-2 with a walk in his first three plate appearances, d'Arnaud came through for fantasy managers in the eighth inning by clubbing a two-run homer off Andrew Nardi. The long ball was his seventh of the campaign and his fifth in his last 10 games. Through 34 appearances, d'Arnaud is slashing .279/.358/.492 while striking out at an 18.2 percent clip.