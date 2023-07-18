D'Arnaud signed a one-year, $8 million contract with Atlanta on Tuesday.
The deal also includes an $8 million club option for 2025 with no buyout. The 34-year-old backstop has seen a drop in playing time since the arrival of Sean Murphy, but d'Arnaud has made the most of his opportunities with a .265/.338/.478 slash line through 151 plate appearances this season.
More News
-
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Belts eighth homer•
-
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Salvages day with late homer•
-
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Returns to bench•
-
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Goes deep in four-hit game•
-
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Goes yard twice in rout•
-
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Enjoys big offensive performance•