D'Arnaud is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Washington.

D'Arnaud will take a seat after catching both of Atlanta's last two games, allowing William Contreras to get a turn behind the dish. Though he still looks like Atlanta's No. 1 backstop, d'Arnaud will likely end up sitting two or three times per week while Contreras' potent bat has allowed him to earn playing time.

