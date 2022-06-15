D'Arnaud is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Washington.
D'Arnaud will take a seat after catching both of Atlanta's last two games, allowing William Contreras to get a turn behind the dish. Though he still looks like Atlanta's No. 1 backstop, d'Arnaud will likely end up sitting two or three times per week while Contreras' potent bat has allowed him to earn playing time.
