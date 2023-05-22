D'Arnaud went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Mariners.
He took George Kirby deep in the sixth inning to cap the scoring for Atlanta. D'Arnaud missed over a month due to a concussion and has only played 13 games so far this season, but the 34-year-old has been plenty productive, slashing .314/.340/.431 with one homer, four runs and six RBI.
