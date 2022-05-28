site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Takes seat Saturday
D'Arnaud isn't starting Saturday against Miami.
D'Arnaud will get a day off after he went 1-for-8 with a double, a run and a strikeout over the last two games. William Contreras will start behind the dish and bat seventh.
