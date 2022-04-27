Demeritte went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Cubs.
His fifth-inning shot off Marcus Stroman snapped a 1-1 tie and proved to be the game-winning hit. Ronald Acuna (knee) appears to be mere days away from making his season debut, but there's still an opportunity for Demeritte to carve out a role in the Atlanta outfield with Eddie Rosario (eye) sidelined until at least late June, and the 27-year-old is doing his best to seize it by going 3-for-7 with a double and a homer since his promotion from Triple-A Gwinnett.