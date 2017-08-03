Demeritte went 2-for-3 with a walk and two solo home runs for Double-A Mississippi in Wednesday's loss to Mobile.

The 22-year-old has been having a miserable season at Double-A, and the multi-hit performance was his first in almost two months as he's limped to a .173/.258/.353 slash line over his last 50 games. Demeritte has the skill set to profile as a utility player in the majors if he can further improve his strikeout rate, but with Dansby Swanson and Ozzie Albies seemingly locked into starting roles as the Braves' double-play duo of the future, and Johan Camargo making a case for playing time as well, it may take a change of scenery for Demeritte to get a real shot at a big-league job.